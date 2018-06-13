Don’t Use My Name For Fame - Rosemond Brown Jabs Prince David Osei

Rosemond Brown who shot to fame just after the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards due to her provocative dressing has been mocked severally for her inability to express herself well in the Queen’s language.

At the just-ended Golden Movie Awards ceremony, Kumawood actress Rosemond Brown was called on stage to present an award but her inability to speak good English brought social media trolls on her.

An obviously peeved Prince David Osei, in an interview early this week on Accra-based Hitz FM, said:

“You bring people who are not articulate to present awards. Her English speaking is out of place. There are a lot of people who could have presented the award. She took an hour to breathe. Why is it that when people play the tomfoolery we celebrate? Stupidity is the hallmark. People are doing so well and they are not recognised but if you give the platform to fools…” he fumed.

Rosemond Brown shot back angrily by describing Prince David Osei is a villager and an immature man because if he was not okay with her performance at the Golden Movie awards, he could have approached her rather go and sit on the radio to spew gibberish about her.

She further alleged that actor Prince David Osei wants to tap into her fame to revive his dead acting career.

“I think Prince David Osei wants to ride on my fame to become relevant again that is why he attacked me on a radio like that,” she said.

After the brief ‘cold war’, it seems the pair have made up. In an Instagram vibelens.com sighted on Rosemond’s page, Akuapem Poloo as she’s affectionately called, wrote: SUCH IS LIFE? HE SAID EDEYPAIN DEM.

