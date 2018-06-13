Blakk Rasta Releases New Single ‘Dede’

Blakk Rasta has released a new single titled 'Dede'.

The reggae artiste, who recently thrilled thousands of music fans at the 10th edition of the Market for African Performing Arts (MASA) held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, believes that the song will surely rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.

Produced by King Jay, 'Dede' is a mid tempo Afro-pop song, which is fused with moving and romantic lyrics.

Blakk Rasta, who has staged a series of live musical performances with a number of top music icons in Ghana and beyond, was one of the guests who performed at 2016 edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA).

He also performed with some of Zimbabwe's biggest artistes in a concert dubbed 'Well Done Bob' in honour of Robert Mugabe.

Blakk Rasta has been a very strong pillar for reggae music in the country since he landed on radio in the late 90s.

He has had stints with Happy FM, Goodnews FM, Radio Savanna, Radio Upper West, Radio Contatto, Skyy Power FM and Hitz FM, where he hosted an the Taxi Driver Show. Currently, he is working with Zylofon FM.

Blakk Rasta has seven albums such as 'Rasta Shrine' released in 2000, 'More Fyah' released in 2002, 'Ganja Minister' released 2004, 'Natty Bongo' released in 2006, 'Naked Wire' released 2008, 'Voice of The Afrikan Rebel' released in 2009 and 'Born Dread' released in 2011 to his credit.