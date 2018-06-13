Kufuor Health Walk: Stars Gear Up For This Saturday

The John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation will organise a health walk through some principal streets of Accra on Saturday, June 16 as part of activities lined up to raise a fund of GH¢80 million to support the foundation's programmes.

The walk is expected to start from the Aviation Social Centre at 6:00am through El Wak, 37 intersections to the Accra Mall then make a U-turn at the traffic light at Shiashie and then follow the same route back to the Aviation Social Centre.

In addition to health walk, there will also be a float with a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes who will be performing at the Aviation Social Centre after the walk.

The artistes are expected to mount the stage one after the other to thrill participants with their songs and encourage Ghanaians to donate to the JAK Foundation.

Bola Ray, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Berla Mundi, Jon Germain, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kafui Dey and a host of others will also grace the event.

A number of personalities, including sponsors, will also be given the opportunity to address participants.

The essence of the walk is to highlight the importance of regular exercises and the need for all to stay fit and healthy. It is being powered by EIB Network Ghana.

Established in 2014, the JAK Foundation has initiated and continues to initiate a number of developmental projects in some communities across the country.

