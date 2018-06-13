Ras Kimono is Gone But Will Never Be Forgotten - Nigerian gov't

The Information and Culture Minister of Nigeria, Lai Mohammed says the late globally acclaimed reggae star, Ras Kimono will be remembered for his contribution to the elevation of reggae.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister said Kimono’s contribution to that genre of music could never be forgotten.

Mohammed expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the reggae star, adding that he would be remembered for his love of the masses, his life of discipline and his service to humanity.

“Kimono helped to blaze the trail for the phenomenal growth of the Nigerian music industry.

“He was a worthy mentor to the younger generation of Nigerian musicians. His legacy will surely endure,” Mohammed said.

The minister extended his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the late artiste, and indeed to the entire Nigerian music industry.

He said the music industry had lost “a foremost proponent of reggae, a prominent campaigner for a better life for the people and a patriot”.

The minister prayed that God will grant his family the strength to bear the loss and grant repose to the soul of the departed.