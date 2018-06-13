Afia Schwarzenegger Spits Fire At Politicians

Controversial Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger says the wrath of God has to unleash special punishment for all politicians in the country

According to her, although they claim to be sacrificing for the wellbeing of the people who vote for them, they pay bribes to delegates to keep them in office; an indication that there is something special they get rather than their false claims of sacrificing for the good of the people.

Afia Schwarzenegger indicated that because politicians want to remain in office for longer periods, they go the extra mile to ensure that they win the hearts of the people.

She quizzed that if there was nothing better but just sacrificing for the people, will they have wasted their resources just to win elections.

Afia said “what kind of sacrifice is that expensive? Some of you bribe delegates. Some even go for loans in order to pay their way to the top so If you say you are sacrificing for the people, it is all lies. What kind of sacrifice will you offer and expect nothing in return? God will punish you, people, God has a special punishment for you people”.