I have been married for four years and guys use my picture to masturbate -Wiyaala

Noella Wiyaala has surprised many Ghanaians and music lovers by reveaing that she has been married for four years.

Wiyaala made this revelation on ‘E with Becks’, an entertainment show on Joy Prime. She said contrary to the popular rumour on social media that she has a very hard body and that no man will be interested in her, she has a man who loves her so much.

Until this revelation, many people had mocked her on social media about how she would find a guy to like her with that kind of body. But Wiyaal said she did not pay attention to that because she was already married.

Even though she refused to mention her husband's name, she said people in her hometown, Wa, know this man. Wiyaala made another shocking revelation that after all the backlash she receives on social media, some men use her picture to masturbate.

Sending an advice across to the youth, she asked them to be innovative and not follow trends.

“If you follow trends, you always have to wait for some one to start it,” she said.

Noella Wiyaala is a Ghanaian Afro pop singer who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English, often combining all three languages within her songs. She has attained public recognition with her single "Make Me Dance” and her sense of fashion.