Stonebwoy Quits Music For Acting?

Stonebwoy has been featured in a new movie produced by Ghanaian actor and film director, Kobi Rana.

Funded by the Zylofon Arts Fund, the movie titled 'My Name Is Ramadan' also features award-winning actors, Kalsoume Sinare and Umar Krupp.

Maame Serwaa, Anthony Woode, Nana Poku Jnr and JKD also played roles in the movie.

Produced for his RANAway production, 'My Name Is Ramadan' will show on 15th, 16th, and 17th June, 2018 in Accra and Kumasi simultaneously.

Venues for the premiere are the Silver Bird Cinemas and the West Hills Mall in Accra, and the Watch& Dine Cinemas at the Kumasi Mall.

The movie shows at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm at all Cinemas.

All over the world, few musicians have been able to carve lasting careers on the big screen and in Ghana, some have tried but never long-lasting.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana