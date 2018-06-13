modernghana logo

Your Next Music Video Will Be My Cost- D-Black Assures Kwesi Arthur

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie / Modern Ghana
Ground Up signee Kwesi Arthur should be smiling now because he would not have to spend thousands of Ghana cedis in shooting his next video because all will be financed by Black Avenue Muzik boss, D-Black.

Desmond Blackmore made this assurance on twitter days back when the musician appreciated God, his family, friends, and fans for his BET Award Viewer’s choice nomination.

D-Black making the promise on twitter wrote “Bruh!! This jus touched me mehn!! The music is fire , I jusnow fully understand ur story. Ur next music video is on me young. Whenever you’re ready. Keep shinning .You’re Blessed!! God is the only way. “

Kwesi Arthur popularly known for ‘Grind Day’ song has been nominated for the 2018 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice category.

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie
Sarah Dankwah Jeremie Intern Gh Media School

