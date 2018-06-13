Frema Adunyame Parts Ways With Metro TV

After working at Metro TV for three years, Razzonline.com can unequivocally confirm that, celebrated female broadcaster, Frema Adunyame has left the popular TV station.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) recently shutdown the Accra-based television station Metro TV, reportedly over their failure to pay their taxes valued at 2.3million Ghana Cedis to the state.

A visit by www.razzonline.com to the Cantonment premises of the television station revealed that the GRA had restricted entry into the company with a seal of the Commissioner General.

It is quite unclear if the shutting down of the popular television station influenced Frema's decision to quit.

As a seasoned media practitioner with cross platform experience including radio,TV and public relation,Frema Adunyame is a philanthropist ,professional master of ceremony,Artist manager currently managing celebrated Hi-life singer Kwabena Kwabena and CEO of Fablinks media.

She spent her formative years at St.Monicas Secondary School in Kumasi and holds a degree in Radio/Television and film from the school of performing arts University of Ghana Legon.

Frema also attended a number of training courses with Canon France International and Voice of America(VOA).

She joined TV3 in 2007 as a senior news anchor and ,a reporter for 4years before joining ETV news.

At Metro TV ,the renowned broadcaster was the news Anchor and presenter for breakfast TV— a current affairs program, ‘Good morning Ghana ‘and hosted panorama — a documentary on Tourism and Culture.

All attempts by Razzonline.com to reach Frema Adunyame to reveal the cause of her exit proved unproductive.