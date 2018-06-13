KK Fosu Explains Why He Went Into Football

Ghana is yet to have the wealthiest manager in football.

“My investment in football will make me one of the richest artistes in Ghana in the next five to ten years.”

Hiplife artist KK Fosu has self-proclaimed that the business of football management would give him riches, Music could not give him.

The Hiplife artist did not go ghost on Ghanaians to surprise Ghanaians with a comeback album but rather a return to take-over of the football management scene.

“I went outside the country. I went into football management. I manage footballers; I have footballers outside the country. I nurture them. I am doing some courses in football management. I have players in Europe, Asia. My investment in football will make me one of the richest artistes in Ghana in the next five to ten years. I started doing this in 2002. Ask Sly Tetteh, and he will testify. I kept this from the public eye”, KK Fosu made this known in an interview with Suncity Radio.

Most Ghanaian musicians are venturing into other business and testing their entrepreneur skills, their move from music to other areas of business have been attributed to their inability to stay consistent with producing hit songs, music not being a sufficient form of income and pursuing other passion of their other than music.

The lists of artists in the music industry who have veered in that direction include, Samini, Tic Tac, Trigmatic, Hammer and Bandex.

Although he did not disclose the name of the players he has managing who are outside, the Six O' Clock hitmaker has assured Ghanaians, his Asian and European players will be his most prized investment.

In 2013 KK Fosu was a manager Stars FC, a second division football team at Mamprobi in Accra.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

The post ‘Football will make me the richest in Ghana’ – KK Fosu appeared first on Citi Newsroom .