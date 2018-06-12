Revealed- Shatta Wale’s Cozy Ride On Wizkid Beef

Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has built for himself a reputation of starting verbal fights with his fellow artistes, an art known in the showbiz industry as “beefing”. The incredible thing is that after every bout of beefing, Wale’s musical career plummets into higher heights. Special mention can be made of feuds with event organizers charter house, Yaa Pono, Samini and Stonebwuoy. Shatta Wale is a Sherlock Holmes esque in the music industry who has perfected his act of riding on controversy and feuds in order to epitomize his Shatta Movement Brand.

On a Kasapa FM interview, Shatta Wale made the following utterances “I will not see Wizkid and be stunned. I rather want him [Wizikd] to see me and be amazed because I don’t see anything extraordinary about him even though he claims to be the best African artiste”. That was the spark which lighted a social media flame of war between Ghana and Nigeria. Most Nigerians got offended by Shatta’s assessment of their Starboy Wizkid and headed straight to the court of social media justice to hand Shatta Wale a guilty verdict. Though Wizkid remained silent on all of this, Shatta Wale gained the attention of the Nigerian media.

Then, a golden opportunity presented itself. The Ghana meets Naija concert dubbed “Rescue Mission” which was held at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre on the 9th of June had Nigeria’s Wizkid as the leading act for the Nigerian contingents. Shatta Wale was not billed to perform on the night but the dazzling and glamorous Nana Aba Anamoah on her twitter handle hinted of Shatta’s appearance as a surprise act.

Midway through Wizkid’s performance, the unexpected happened. In an obvious attempt to smoke the peace pipe and bury the hatchet, the Starboy invited Shatta Wale onto the stage. The euphoria and frenzy this singular act generated kind of cast shadows on the performance of the various artistes. Empire Entertainment who were the organiser’s of this year’s edition definitely put a lot of thought into the organization of the event as theming fans were kept guessing as to whether dance hall king Shatta Wale would perform or not.

In the end, Shatta Wale’s popularity has soared and we can all imagine what will happen if Wale collaborates with Wizkid to make a song. Again, Shatta Wale has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that he is the undisputed king of beefs. Who will Wale’s next target be? My guess is as good as yours.

Baiden Gideon

