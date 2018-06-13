Samini Reveals Why He Still Looks Young And Cute As A Baby

Dancehall artiste Samini has said on Citi FM's ‘Traffic Avenue’ that he has not given up on his resolve to be a pescetarian.

According to the 'May Own' singer, he has been off meat diets for the past 13 years.

“I've been off meat, chicken and all that for about 13 years now. Even if you give me food that has any foreign stuff in there I smell it and I know. I eat some fish but I have eaten so much fish that you can't flex me with fish. I can eat the food and leave the fish,” he said.

He advised people to eat less meat if they can't completely stop.

He said that fish, beans and other forms of protein are good substitutes for meat because meat causes a lot of health problems.

Samini also said that it is important to exercise regularly to stay healthy.

“I like for my followers to know that, you eat healthy, you work out so that you have a sound mind in a sound body that takes you through the day,” he said to Jessica Opare Saforo on Traffic avenue.

He also announced that his reggae album will be released this year.

The ‘Linda’ hit maker urged his fans to patiently wait for his soon-to-released single 'Obaa.'

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana