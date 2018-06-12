Pray For Nyantakyi Instead Of Criticisms - Noble Nketia Tells Ghanaians

Gospel musician Noble Nketia has pleaded with Ghanaians and all football loving community to forgive former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, he disclosed his overwhelming love for football but however pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive the former GFA and all the other culprits that were exposed in the video.

“…I love football and I always want Ghanaian football to be where it’s supposed to be...it's quite unfortunate that this happened. But we are humans and we fault one way or the other.

"I think we should forgive and pray for Kwesi Nyantakyi and the other culprits in the video…” he said

His comments follow a recent investigative work released by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas after his ‘Number 12’exposé highlighted corruption in within football circles in the country.

The video exposed the GFA boss and other top football officials in Ghana who were receiving bribes as well as engaging in other acts of corruption.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was shown in the video putting some money into a plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He later agreed to a sponsorship deal, invented by the reporters, which could have enabled millions of dollars supposedly destined for the GFA, which he has presided over since 2005, to be diverted to one of his own companies.

But despite nationwide condemnation, the ‘Nhyira’ composer is very optimistic that the football fraternity will be stronger and better after the appropriate measures have been put in place to resolve this national disaster.

“…I pray that things go well. I also believe that the appropriate quarters are taking care of things and doing what is necessary to put things in the right order…”

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Nana Qwame Larbi