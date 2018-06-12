Asamoah Gyan To Drop New Hit ‘Sugar’

Music lovers will soon be enjoying a new song from Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan.

The Black Stars Captain has hinted a release of a new single titled 'Sugar' after a taking a break from music for four years.

Asamoah Gyan, has been absent from the music scene since the mysterious disappearance of his friend Castro the Destroyer.

His performance of 'Dirty Enemies' with Stonebwoy at the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert was the first in his four years hiatus.

At the concert, Asamoah Gyan told TV3 that all is set for the release of his new single.

“As I talk to you now, I am about to release a new single, the title is ‘Sugar,’ watch out for it. It is a love song about trying to talk to a girl, and it is a banger, so everybody should expect it,” the Black Stars captain said.

The captain noted that even though he does music as a hobby, he likes the fact that Ghanaians enjoy it.

“We are trying; you know music is my second hobby. I'm not a musician so I have taken it as a hobby. Sometimes, I try to do something and people love it.”

–

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana