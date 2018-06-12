La Clave Festival London 2018

On Saturday 9th of June 2018, the beauty of the Spanish world in the United Kingdom erupted with music, tradition, culture, class and elegance at The Scoop, which is the forecourt of the Mayor of London's office.

Some elements of happiness, glory and Spanish heritage was arguably seen and felt by some of the Spanish nations in attendance, not leaving out some of the other patrons who were non-Spanish.

The colours and flavours of nations such as Venezuela, Mexico, Bolivia, Columbia, Cuba and many others were shinning and lightening through La Clave's Festival 2018 as entertaining as can be.

One might be wondering what is the essence of this Spanish festival- La Clave. It is believed within the UK-Spanish world as the only Spanish festival which seeks to celebrate the best Latin music and dance through its traditions and various cultures.

Starting from 12 noon till about 10-PM, the event showcased some international bands from Mexico and Columbia as they joined hands with some of the UK's plethora of Latin talents on a musical journey by weaving through some Latin Jazz, Fusion, Folk, Boleros, Samba as well as some Latin Hip-Hop.

The entertaining aspect of the festival could not be complete without the likes of the Salsa band in addition to music played by some of the best Latin DJS in the United Kingdom whose presence was very important, given the love patrons have for 'Reggaeton' as a music genre.

The Latin dance classes throughout the day in the Hays galleria also hosted 'The Latin Combination' as well as 'The Scoop Dance Animators' to ensuring that most patrons stand on their dancing feet.

The festival, in itself, is unique in its own right as it engages its patrons through some interesting and compelling dance routines and techniques.

