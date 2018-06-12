New Music : MiYAKi-Anfara (Prod by Awaga)

Vision music group signee MiYAKi releases new song titled Anfara, the jam is said to be the official anthem for Sallah all across Ghana and beyond.

MiYAKi’s Anfara is now the theme song for VVIP’s annual event ‘Sallahfest’ an event organize to celebrate the climax of sallah.

Anfara by MiYAKi was produce by Awaga, download and share.

Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/visionmusicgroup233/miyaki-anfarasallah-rmx-prodby-awaga