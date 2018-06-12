What You Might Have Missed At 2018 Ghana Meets Naija

The 15000 capacity venue was the place to be for all music lovers on Saturday night.

Despite the frustration with obstructed views due to a plain ground, and initial challenges with sound, patrons’ screams and passion were contagious.

Representing Ghana on the rescue mission was the pride of the North, Fancy Gadam who opened his performance with coloured motorbikes, no doubt representing the colours of the nation.

Kuame Eugene served patrons with his hit songs back to back. The fun performance that seemed to appeal to get almost all the ladies on their feet started with an ‘Anas’ like appearance, catching the attention of many.

The Nungua Trey Songs, King Promise as always was a delight on stage; not just because R2Bees’ Mugees joined him on stage to perform their new banger ‘CCTV’, but also because his sweaty bare chest was a delight to watch as he showed off his dancing prowess.

Leading the rescue mission for Ghana was Stonebwoy.

To save time and resources, his performance will be described in one word ‘electricity’.

The Nigerian soldiers represented in style as well; Mayorkun, the ‘Bankulize’ hit maker, Mr Eazi, as well as Wizkid. The Starboy came on stage with a bag full of surprises, and attracted some drama as well.

Wizkid ‘united’ with dancehall act Shatta Wale on stage after some rumoured friction between the two, to the pleasant surprise of patrons.

Wizkid also raised more eyebrows when Tiwa Savage joined him on stage. Patrons were excited for two reasons; she was not billed to perform, and for many it fueled more of the rumours that the two are seeing each other.

If the rumour is true, then Tiwa will not be the only one fond of the star boy. The female fan who breached his security and threw herself on him as he performed, surely is hitting obsession.

Meanwhile, many believe the star performer for the night was 'One Corner' hit maker Patapaa.

Following the trends of shirtless performers, the musician lit up the room with a contagious energy, filling the stage with his presence. He told Joy News, he had to come to such a huge platform with his 'A' game on, which he did.

The slay queens also came to work. I must be trailing behind in the world of fashion, because I spotted some attire I never imagined were in vogue.

Net-like overalls on full panties and bra, attires that suspiciously looked like swimming suits, attires that barely had space for bodily valuables, etc. Ah well, as I said, maybe I’m only old fashioned.

All in all, many believe music was indeed ‘rescued’ at the Rescue Mission Edition of Ghana Meets Naija.