Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Love Rumours True?

Tiwa Savage made a surprise appearance at the 2018 edition of 'Ghana Meets' Naija' concert in Accra on Saturday night till Sunday morning.

Tiwa joined Wizkid to perform their hit song, 'Ma Lo,' after he announced her on stage to screaming fans as one of his surprises to his fans.

She was not on the bill to perform at this year's concert and her appearance got many asking if, indeed, she followed Wizkid to Ghana.

There have been rumours of a romance between the two artistes.

Nigeria's Daily Post reported months ago that Wizkid's ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo, had unfollowed Tiwa Savage on Instagram as a result.

Also, there have been videos and pictures of them having a lunch date. But they are yet to confirm if they are dating. However, that's not stopping them from being in each other's company.

“Ghana, I have another surprise for you,” Wizkid said to cheering fans when he introduced Tiwa after his performance with Shatta Wale.

After their performance, the two stars got the fans screaming even more when they hugged each other in what some described as an “emotional hug”.