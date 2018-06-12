Forget That Girl, She’s Not My Girlfriend – Patapaa Blasts Actress

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa, has said that he is not dating actress Xandy Kamel.

The actress who calls herself Pata Xandy on social media has boldly declared in some interviews that she is the musician’s partner.

According to her, the Swedru-based musician has taken it further by buying her a ring as a sign of his commitment to her.

However, Patapeezy, as he is now known, insists they are only friends with no love strings attached.

The one corner hitmaker told Joy News at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija at the Fantasy Dome of the International Trade Fair Center that, ‘no, she’s not my girlfriend…we are just friends’.

Clarifying further, Patapaa stressed, he had never had any such conversation with Xandy.

‘I’ve never told that girl anything about love’, he insisted.

According to him, he is not ready for a relationship now, so the possibility of some affection between them is totally out of the question.