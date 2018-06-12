Summer 2018 Collection: Men's Spring Fashion Week Held

From Friday the 8th to the 11th of June 2018, Jermyn Street is still standing tall in the world of fashion, due to London Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2018 Collection.

The London Fashion Week Men's 2018 Collection has become the direct epitome of the order of the year, given the image, presence and identity with which fashion 'mongers' and other fashion enthusiasts take to it.

Jermyn Street in London could be named as the definitive cottage of fashion if need be. This is due to the colossal amount of some authentic designer clothing and other fashionable accessories strewn on the corridors of its boutiques.

One remarkable element of this fashion show is that, it differs from many others in all its experiences.

From its location, settings and the feel of both locals, ordinary and relevant people all in the mix and mingling together as compared to the others, which is unlike it.

Another unique aspect of this show is its purchasing power of 'See Now, Buy Now'. This is where you get the chance as a customer to buy what exactly you have seen on the catwalk being shown you.

Watching and blinking as young models whiz past the runway like bees to honey, one could arguably discover some sort of quality and light in the air as far as Men's Fashion Collection is concerned.

Blazing in their wake, some of the participating brands were able to shine some enviable precision and techniques in their designs by showcasing their Spring/Summer 2018 collections.

On Saturday 9th 2018, some of the companies that showcased their clothing lines were brands such as Connolly at Fortnum & Mason with their trendy trousers.

The other brands making and completing the foray of trends were Jigsaw Emporium for Suits and Shirts, Benson and Clegg for Jackets, T-Shirts from Paul and Shark, Jeans from Barbour International, Socks from The London Sock Company and Shorts from Aquascutum.

As the summer wears on, Cubitts showed some awesome Glasses for the eyes only with some Shorts and Jackets from Arc' teryx.

Grenson for your Trainers, Chinos from Charles Tywhitt and Jumper from John Smedley, Waistcoats from New and Lingwood, flying Ties from Emma Willis.

These are just some of the brands that participated in this year's London Fashion Week showcase.

To each and every successful event, there are the movers and shakers who make it happen when it matters most and of course, in this case below are the personnel who put the show together, namely-

Grace Gilfeather who took care of the collection's styling, the show management and press was headed by ANM COMMS.

The production of the event by INCA Productions, while casting was by Shelley Durkan. Hair by Toni & Guy Art Directors and Session Team.

Make-Up by Maria Comparetto At Emma Davies Agency and Fragrance by Floris London, Jermyn Street Eau De Parfum.

Igniting the privileges of fashion at ST JAMES'S, one could see the traditions of British clothing perspiring from the culture of classic dressing to the heritage of some of the world's designer brands.

Simply put, Jermyn Street is at the peak of its fashion senses.

And In all, this was how this year's London Fashion Week Men's Collection 2018 was captured in its glory and detail.

273462

295088

295098(1)

295103