Akwaboah Breaks Silence On Writing A Song For Alicia Keys

Songwriter and singer, Akwaboah Gladstorm has disputed news reports that he wrote a song for American singer Alicia Keys.

Speaking on Saturday Live on Citi TV, the 'Hye Me Bo' singer said it was friend of his who wrongly made that statement.

“The last time, a friend of mine was saying I wrote a song for Alicia Keys. But that is not true. I wrote a song for someone – not Alecia Keys,” he said.

“Apparently the person has about 350 million views on youtube. She is a very big person. She works with Chris Brown and co,” he explained.

Akwaboah on Citi TV’s Saturday Live

About a month ago, the artiste was asked in an interview at Hitz FM if he had sold any songs to Alicia Keys.

Even though he decline to comment, entertainment critic and artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashis entered the studio, and stated emphatically that Akwaboah has written a song for Alicia Keys.

“I say it as it is and I wouldn't lie. He has written a song for Alicia Keys. I will say the truth…” he said.

When Akwaboah was asked to confirm or deny the claim, he rather said: “I have set the trap, and when it catches my prey, Ghana will know [sic]”.

The news got viral and the interpretation given to it was that Akwaboah had really written a song for Alicia Keys.

Akwaboah who is currently promoting his new album dubbed, ‘Matters of the Heart’ is a songwriter of great repute.

He has written songs for Efya, Kofi Sarpong, Becca, among others.

He has also won song writer of the year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana