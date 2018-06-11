Ghana Meets Naija: NanaYaa Sets Stage Ablaze

Ghana's vocal queen, Nana Yaa put up a splendid performance at the Ghana Meets Naija concert last Saturday.

The singer who just released her new banger 'woman Power' set a good tone for the show with her electrifying performance.

NanaYaa opened the show with a smooth soul version of both Ghana and Nigeria National anthems.

It was joy hearing the voices of the Nigerians who sang along with NanaYaa doing her rendition of the Nigerian anthem.

After her silky performance of the national anthems, NanaYaa then gave fans some of her songs.

She showed her 'woman power' with some dance moves, amazing breath control, and stagecraft and audience interaction.

She performed her newest single ‘Woman Power’ and her 2017 biggest song 'My Hunny'.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana