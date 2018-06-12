GhanaMeetsNaija: Female artiste questions Bola Ray

Female dancehall artiste Sarah Fosu conventionally known as Sikapa has shown her rancour inauspicious over their rebuff by Bola Ray, the CEO of EIB network and Empire entertainment.

Sikapa delineating her ordeal to palmerghonline said, it's quite infelicitous considering the opportunity given to the male artiste atop the female artiste.

Sikapa who is not cheery about how the management of empire entertaiment run their events continued to add that, the actions of the management could declined the moral of some of the female artiste in Ghana.

She said, " I just don't understand why anytime Bola Ray is hosting a programme, he ignore the women and put men on it. Is it that Ghana meet Naija platform is too big for a lady to be on it, or we are not doing good music. For all I know, we do good music than the men. Female artiste are being given more attention in the outside world than in Ghana".

WATCH VIDEO BELOW ;



Source: palmerghonline

Facebook: Godfred Baidoo

Whatsapp: 0248570324