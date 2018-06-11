Mzbel Finally Opens Up On Life Achievement

Ghanaian Hiplife musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah better known as, Mzbel says the entertainment industry has been too lucrative for her to go broke in life.

According to her, she has made lots of positive investments to secure her future hence she doesn’t see herself struggling for money.

Mzbel noted that she wouldn’t describe herself as a very rich person but she’s got enough to live a comfortable life as an entertainer.

She told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Monday, that “I am okay when it comes to money. I am not rich but okay and I don’t think I will ever go broke…” she said.

Mzbel is currently promoting her song dubbed “Tongues”.