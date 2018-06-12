Get Familiar With Melly Thelma, Fast Rising Ghanaian Actress & Model

Thelma Dabbi, known as Melly Thelma in showbiz is a Ghanaian model, actress, make-up artist and fashion designer born on the 6th of April 1997 at Ho in the Volta region.

She had her basic education at Sonrise Christian Academy in Hohoe, went to Kadjebi Asato Senior High School (KASEC) and completed in 2015.

In 2016, she worked with characters of the season one on the “All Play All” series on Ice TV(Multi TV) as the make-up artist.

She has also starred in movies from production houses like Vision 4 Films and 9ner Works. Her versatility in acting has gained her roles in movies and series like Beautiful Liar, The Hood, Motherhood, All Play All, and In The House Of Adekola.

Presently, she works with Papilio Multimedia and Wyse Multimedia as an actress and model. She is also a fashion designing student at Abrantie College and manager of Melly Make Overs.

