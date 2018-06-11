Nyantakyi Didn’t Pay Me A Pesewa For Black Stars Songs - Grace Ashie

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Grace Ashie has disclosed that the embattled President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi refused to pay her a pesewa for all the songs she recorded for the Black Stars.

According to the musician, she got fed up and stopped chasing after the officials of the Ghana Football association for her honorarium after qualifying for the World Cup tournament. Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow radio, Grace Ashie indicated that she was equally excited about the corruption exposé at the GFA by undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The gospel musician who was clearly not happy in her media interaction revealed she used her own funds to produce all her campaign songs and even hard to pay for travel expenses to support the senior national team. However, the GFA under the leadership of Kwasi Nyantakyi refused to pay for her contributions in supporting the Black Stars in all World Cup tournaments. Grace Ashie further described the Number 12 exposé as sad, disgraceful and disgusting in Ghana football.

‘’I was not scared about the Anas exposé because since 2006 till now, Kwesi Nyantakyi never paid me a coin for any of the songs I produced for the national team. I am daring the former GFA boss to deny or confirm my claims. The GFA did not pay me a penny. I always gave him my songs, he will play the songs but he will not pay me. He will only commend my efforts but never gave me a pesewa,’’ Grace Ashie stated.

The gospel musician added that, “the GFA never paid for any of my travel expenses. You can call him and find out for yourself. I was never paid. I was always going to the GFA but I was never paid a penny.’’ Grace Ashie is noted for composing hit songs in support of the Ghana Black Stars during international tournaments. Her motivation to compose songs for the national team despite not being paid she says is borne out of patriotism and her love for the Black stars.

The musician further demanded for an audit into the activities of the GFA because she believes GFA authorities budgeted for all her campaign songs but never received a pesewa after the World Cup.