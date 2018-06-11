My Effort Brought Zylofon Music - Kumi Guitar Brags

High- life musician Nana Yaw Kumi known in the showbiz as Kumi Guitar has said in a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on ‘The Delay’ show saying that he started Zylofon Music with Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to Kumi Guitar, CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah was his classmate at Adisadel College although they were not that close pals then.

“I won’t say we were that kind of friends who’ll break bread together but we were very cool.”

Kumi said after two months of leaving Slip Music which belongs to Mark Okraku Mantey, Nana Appiah of Zylofon Media called him over to his office and that was when their bound rejuvenated.

He goes on to say that even though they had lost each other’s contacts for a very long time, Nana Appiah being well aware of his singing dexterity at school was not skeptical about investing in him.

“I was the first artiste he signed on Zylofon Music before bringing on board other artiste to form a formidable music label. NANA Appiah knows I have a keen interest in music. I was best known for dancing and singing in high school so he had every reason to put me on.”

He ended revealing that there’s no beef or whatsoever between him and Stonebwoy as well as the remaining signed artistes under Zylofon Music.