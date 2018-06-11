modernghana logo

D'banj Cooks In Public As He Celebrates 38th Birthday

To celebrate his 38th birthday, which fell on June 9, popular singer and entrepreneur, D'banj decided to do a cookout.

He was captured cooking in public, using a large cooking pot normally used to cook for events, with the intention to feed many.

For D'banj who sure knows how to keep a private life, cooking publicly is a stunt he really wanted to pull to showcase his cooking skills to his fans.

Check out the video as well as the photos:

