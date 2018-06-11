To celebrate his 38th birthday, which fell on June 9, popular singer and entrepreneur, D'banj decided to do a cookout. He was captured cooking in public...
D'banj Cooks In Public As He Celebrates 38th Birthday
To celebrate his 38th birthday, which fell on June 9, popular singer and entrepreneur, D'banj decided to do a cookout.
He was captured cooking in public, using a large cooking pot normally used to cook for events, with the intention to feed many.
For D'banj who sure knows how to keep a private life, cooking publicly is a stunt he really wanted to pull to showcase his cooking skills to his fans.
Check out the video as well as the photos: