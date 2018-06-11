Ghana Meets Naija: Mrs Akufo-Addo, Catherine Afeku grace occasion

The First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebbecca Akufo-Addo and Catherine Afeku, the Minister for Creative Arts were spotted having a good time at the VIP section of the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija Concert.

This year’s edition of the Ghana Meets Naija was held at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana Trade Fair Centre in Accra and was heavily attended by artists from both Ghana and Nigeria who did not disappoint their fans at all.

Artists from Ghana were, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, King Promise, Yaa Pono, Wisa Greid, Patapaa, Mugeez, and others. There was a surprise performance from Shatta Wale, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.

Nigerian artists were Mayorkun, Wizkid, Mr Eazi and others representing the nation in what was largely a spectacular show.