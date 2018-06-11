I Never Said Ghana Will Legalize Homosexuality – Rex Omar

Veteran highlife musician Rex Omar has said he doesn't support homosexuality and his reason is that “it is disgusting”.

Rex Omar, who spoke on Rainbow Radio, made the discloser while reacting to earlier reports in which he was quoted for saying “Ghana will have no choice than legalise homosexuality in a few years to come.”

According to him, he never said Ghana will legalise homosexuality.

“Let me clear my position and I want Ghanaians to listen attentively. What I said was that, God created human beings. We know that there are some people who appear like men but they are women. We have people who by nature they behave like men although they are women (and vice versa) and so if you should give birth to such a person, will you kill them?”

“I do not support homosexuality because it is disgusting. We cannot bow under pressure to accept homosexuality because that is not our culture. However, we should always be careful to protect such individuals because there are some people who choose to be homosexuals,” Rex Omar stated.

He called on Ghanaians to be careful so such individuals are not abused.

“I am not in support of it but I am speaking based on what I have seen and witnessed. I only said maybe Ghana will legalise it. Maybe can be 100 years or 200 years,” he emphasized.

Legalising homosexuality remains one of the most sensitive issues in Ghana. Those who speak for the motion always get tagged and insulted, and it is likely Rex Omar may have had a backlash from last week’s reports.