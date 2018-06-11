Popular Nigerian Reggae Artist Ras Kimono Dead At 60

Ukeleke Onwubuya, better known as Ras Kimono has died, according to Metro News. Today would have been his 60th birthday.

According to reports, Onwubuya died in Lagos Sunday. He cancelled a trip to the United States Saturday after falling ill, and was rushed to a local hospital, reports say.

The legendary Nigerian reggae musician was best known for the critically-acclaimed hits "What's Gwan," and "Under Pressure."

This story is developing.

