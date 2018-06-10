AGTV IS 1 YEAR OLD

AGTV, Ghana`s first smart television station aimed at projecting Ghanaian and African values, is a year old today. This comes with a pledge to unceasingly providing excellent contents and professionalism in broadcasting.

AGTV was established in June 2017 and has been the authentic source of credible, accurate and timeous news delivered to its audience.

It runs high quality programmes on human interest, education, health, music, sports, religion and entertainment with a focus on Ghana and the African Continent.

Bishop Enoch Boateng, the director of AGTV stated that, we can now access their channel on all android phones by downloading AGTV mobile app from google playstore via https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.makemedroid.key19279469

Ms Lorrietta Acheampong, the programs manager of the station, said the rationale behind its establishment was to project religious values in Africa and its cultures and heritage for the development of the Continent.

The HR, Apostle Akua Yeboah Asuamah also added that, the station would raise awareness among the youth through documentaries, talk shows and quizzes to bring back positive cultural values that were fading away to make the youth more abreast of their heritage.

She said the station currently runs on SMART TV PLATFORMS(SMART DECODERS, SMART TVs, SMART PHONES) with presence in any part of the world.

She expressed gratitude to staff for their hard work.