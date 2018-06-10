Nigeria's Reggae Icon Ras Kimono Reported Dead

One of Nigeria's top reggae musicians, Ukeleke Onwubya, popularly known as Ras Kimono has died.

He passed away on Sunday in a Lagos hospital after a short illness.

Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji confirmed to Channels Television that he had visited the legendary reggae musician in the hospital.

“COSON deeply regrets to announce the passing on of a frontline member of our board – great African and great musician, the reggae toaster, the great Ras Kimono Onwubuya,” he wrote in a text.

Ras Kimono rose to stardom after the release of his debut album 'Under Pressure' in the late '80s.

His style of music was significantly influenced by the hardship he experienced in his early life.

The late reggae music icon won several awards including the Nigeria Music Awards and Fame Music Awards among others.

Watch ‘Under Pressure’ by Ras Kimono below: