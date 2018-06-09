Ghana Meets Naija To Thrill Fans At Fantasy Dome Tonight

Preparations are underway for the 2018 edition of Ghana Meets Naija at the Fantasy Dome in Accra tonight.

The annual event touted as a music bout between Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians will feature Nigerian musicians like Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun and Dice Ailes.

They will be locked in duel with Ghanaian acts including Ponobiom, Stonebwoy, Patapaa, KiDi, Fancy Gadam, Kuami Eugene, among others.

Information has it that dancehall king Shatta Wale might make a surprise appearance at the concert.

Ghana Meets Naija has constantly served as the ultimate platform for the West African powerhouses to annually renew their longstanding sibling rivalry in the music sector.

Ghana Meets Naija has since its inception, provided opportunity for both Ghana and Nigeria to celebrate musicians whose works bond the two countries.

Dubbed the 'Rescue Mission,' this year's sponsors include Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Ltd and Nasco Mobile.

Others include Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Dame lashes, Pernod Ricard, Tang Palace, Fix Consult and EIB Network (Starr FM, Live FM, Gh One TV, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM).

The rest are Graphic Showbiz, Y FM, Citi FM, Aftown Music, Muse Africa, Ghana Music.com, West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre, Accra Mall, and Timepiece Gh.

The 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert is powered by Empire Ghana.