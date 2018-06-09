Kojo Antwi US Tour Begins on July 27

Ghana's music maestro, Julius Kojo Anwti is preparing for a tour in the United States of America.

The tour will begin in Chicago at the White Hall, 3572 South Cottage Grove, Illinois on July 27, 2018.

Dubbed 'The Maestro Tour,' the Chicago programme starts at 8pm.

The Chicago concert will be the official commencement of this year's 30th edition of the Ghana Fest programme line up, organized by the Ghana Council in Chicago.

They will continue to Minnesota, Maryland, and New York and a few other states.

There will be radio interviews in each tour city. In Chicago, there will be pre-event interviews on two major radio stations.

The organizers, Brand Africa Group and Berks Concepts are based in North Carolina and Atlanta respectively.

They hosted The Angelique Kidjo tour in the United States of America last year September 23 at the North Carolina Museum of Arts.

Kojo Antwi is a famed musician in Ghana who has consistently earned the admiration of music lovers with his good music.

'Mr. Music Man' (as he's affectionately called) is versatile and refuses to be boxed into a particular genre.

His music cuts across, reggae, highlife, Afropop, soul, R&B, among others.

Kojo's music career started by playing with the band Boomtalents. Later, he became the front-man of Classique Vibes, formerly known as Classique Handles.

Eventually, Kojo went solo. His first solo album, ‘All I Need is You,’ which was released in 1986, became a chart buster in Ghana.

He is the immediate past chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Some of his songs include 'Amrika,' 'Tattoo,' 'Adiepena,' 'Meedware,' 'Groovy, ‘Densu,’ among others.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana