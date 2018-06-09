Brand Africa Group, Berks Concepts Present Kojo Antwi’s ‘The Maestro Tour’

The 2nd edition of Brand Africa Group (BAG) and Berks Concepts partnership tour event will be hosting Ghana’s Music legend, Mr Music man- Kojo Antwi.

Dubbed ‘The Maestro Tour’; the tour train sets off in Chicago at the White Hall, 3572 South Cottage Grove, Illinois on July 27, 2018 at 8pm.

The Chicago concert will be the official comencement of this year’s 30th edition of the Ghana Fest program line up, organized by the Ghana Council in Chicago.

The train will head on to states including Minnesota, Maryland, and New York, a few to mention.

There will be radio interviews in each tour city. In Chicago, there will be pre-event interviews on two major radio stations.

The organizers, Brand Africa Group and Berks Concepts are based in North Carolina and Atlanta respectively.

They hosted The Angelique Kidjo tour in the United States of America last year September 23 at the North Carolina Museum of Arts.