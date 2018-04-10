Joe Mettle Tipped For Song Of The Year With His Gospel Track Bonooni

Thanks so much family for breaking the internet these few days with M3 and E3 for the Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year categories respectively.

In all this, one song #Bonooni has been the driving force, and Joe Mettle, the quintessential gospel artiste, forcing the drive.

The millennials have spoken. The non digital natives chant. The anthem is "Bo noo ni." M3 is the code. Text M3 again to 1767 for it win Gospel Song of the Year.

And for the man of the moment, Minister Joe Mettle to win Gospel Artiste of the Year, it's E3 to short code 1767.

Category Definition: The Song of the Year is the song nominated SOLELY BY THE PUBLIC and adjudged by the Academy, Board and General Public as the most popular song released in the year under review. The song must have enjoyed a lot of patronage and generated the most excitement during the year.

For the public to nominate "Bo noo ni" to be among the 13 songs competing for Song of the Year underscores the impact of the song. That's why we always say it's a #Testimony .

The only gospel song in the category, the only song among the 13 to be nominated for Collaboration of the Year, Song Writer of the Year, Vocal Performance and also powering Joe to Gospel Artiste as well as Overall Artiste of the Year, what do we say to this: Bo Noo Ni.

Seven months of sustained excitement online, on radio, on TV, on the streets, in the churches, just mention them.

This is Music. This is Gospel. This is Craft. This is Art.

Ghana deserves better.

Vote B8 to 1767 for "Bo noo ni" to win Song of the Year.

It's VERY POSSIBLE!

4 Days to Victory.....

#TeamJoeMettle #VGMA2018