Ahead Of Saturday's Awards: Mad Rush For 2018 VGMAs Ticket

Reports suggest that with just few days to the largest award ceremony that pays due honour to Ghanaian musicians for their sweat, there's already a mad rush for tickets of this year's VGMAs.

The event comes off at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday 14th April, 2018.

Just as expected beyond all reasonable doubts, this year's edition would surely live up to the hype.

The annual awards ceremony also features performances by various artistes on the night.

See Full List Of 2018 VGMA (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards) Below:

Highlife Song Of the year

Dream—Kumi Guitar

Bronya-Wutah

Odo-Kidi

Angela-Kuami Eugene

Over-R2bees

Hustle-Ebony

Gospel Song Of The Year

Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko

Efatawo— Nacee

Adom— Gifty Osei

Jehovah-Ceccy Twum

Hiplife song of the year

Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie

Boys Boys—Nacee F. Guru

Obi Agyi obi girl-Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa

Ayoo-Shatta Walle

One Corner—Patapaa

Hip Pop Song Of The Year:

State Of The Art-Teephlow

Light It Up-Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix—Kwesi Arthur

Pen and Paper-Kojo-cue & Shaker

Dear God—B4Bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Until The Dawn-Efya

My Own-Samini

My Name-Stonebwoy

Maya Burn Dem-Article Wan

Rewind-Mzvee

Dem Confuse—Shatta Wale

Afro Pop Song Of The Year

Makoma-Adina

Oh Yeah-King Promise

Say You Love Me-Kidi

Sing My Name-Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey—Kurl Songz

Sponsor-Ebony

My Baby-Magnom

Come From Afar- Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Nacee

Gifty Osei

HighLife Artiste Of The Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy

Mzvee

Song Writer Of The Year

Kumi Guitar-Dream-Kumi Guitar

Joe Mettle-Bo Noo Ni-Joe Mettle

Ebony-Maame Hw3-Bullet

Kofi Kinaata-Last Show-Willis Beatz

Samini-My Own-Samini

Stonebwoy-My Name-Stonebwoy

Best Music Video Of The Year

Dream-Kumi Guitar-Abass

Selfish-King Promise-Vertex

My Girl-B4Bonah-Nicol Sey

Wedding Car-Opanka-Bra Shizzle

Obi Agyi Obi Girl-Captain Planet-Gyo-Phamous Filmz

Pen & Paper-Kojo Cue & Shaker-E Kumodzi

Record Of The Year

Dream- Kumi Guitar

My Own-Samini

Glory-Sarkodie

State Of The Art-Teephlow

Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of the Year

Ponobiom

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

VVIP

Best Male Vocal Performance

Joe Mettle-Bo No Nii

King Promise-Selfish

Kidi- Odo

Kuami Eugene-Angela

Mugeez-Over

Samini- My Own

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina-Makoma

Nana Yaa-Don’t Leave Me Alone

Efya- Love

Mzvee-Bright Lights

Becca-Summuy3

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

R2bees

Wutah

Best Rapper of the year

Eno Barony- Fear No Man

Teflon—Phlowducation

Sarkodie— Light It Up

Shaker— Pen and Paper

Ko-jo Cue-Pen and Paper

Strongman— Transformer

Best collaboration of the year

Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean

Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking

Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie

Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown

Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants

Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata

Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking

African Artiste of the year

Davido

Wizkid

Too Fan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songz

Kidi

Kuami Eugege

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4Bonah

UNSUNG Artiste Of The Year 2018

Kelvyn Boy

Dope Nation

Dhat Gyal

OBK

Real MC

Christian

Album of the Year

Epistles Of Mama- Stonebwoy

Highest- Sarkodie

Daavi-Mzvee

Bonyfied-Ebony

Song of the Year

Joe Mettle-Bo No Nii

Shatta Wale-Ayoo

King Promise-Oh yeah

Sarkodie ft Runtown -Painkiller

Patapaa- One Corner

Ebony-Sponsor

Kuami Eugene- Angela

Kidi- Odo

Shatta Wale ft The Militants-Taking Over

Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie-Total Cheat

Magnom-My Baby

Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata-Obi Agi Obi Girl

Wutah-Bronya

Artiste of the Year For VGMA 2018

Joe Mettle

Ebony

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy