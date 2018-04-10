Disable Federation Drags Shatta Wale To Court For Calling Stonebwoy "One-Legged Cripple"

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD) has threatened to sue Shatta Wale for reportedly mocking Stonebwoy as a disabled person on his Facebook page.

In an interview with Mike 2 on Adom Entertainment Hall last Saturday, the GFD president, Ofori Debrah, hinted that if no apology is rendered by the acclaimed dancehall artiste, they would take legal action against him.

“We see it as an insult to all of us as such, we are going to use Article 191 of the Disability Act to file a case against him,” he threatened.

According to him, they would first write a caution letter to him to come out and render an unqualified apology to them and Stonebwoy to avoid any legal suits.

He said their delay to take action against Shatta Wale was because they were waiting for Stonebwoy to first take action before they follow suit.

When Stonebwoy was contacted on the issue, he said he refused to comment on it.

Attempts to also reach Shatta Wale for a reaction proved futile.