Charterhouse Holds 2018 VGMAs Music Workshop

Charterhouse, organisers of the largest award ceremony that pays due honour to Ghanaian musicians will be holding a one-day music seminar on Thursday 12th April 2018 at the Movinpick Hotel in Accra.

The main focus of this crucial seminar is geared towards pushing Ghana music beyond the borders of Ghana.

The workshop dubbed "Help! I want To Go International" is on the theme 'Music Beyond Borders'.

It is also a good opportunity to explore new ideas to promote and also position your brand well.

Some of the resource persons billed to speak on the day is Sam Onyemelukwe, MD Trace Music Anglophone Africa, who will speak on Music Videos As A Marketing Tool; Michael Ugwu, General Manager, Sony Music West Africa, will speak on Help! I Want To Go International and lastly Stephen Nana-Osei Boadi of Enable Growth Consult will speak on Designing An Online Brand To Drive Your Music Across Borders

According to George Quaye, Head of Communications at Charterhouse, the seminar is being held as part of events ahead of the 2018 VGMAs on Saturday 14th April at the Conference Centre.

"The workshop is gathering top resource persons to coach musicians and industry players on how to do things right on a more professional level to help you move your talent and your music beyond Ghana," he said.

The Ghana Music Awards is a night of music festival celebrating hard work of Ghanaian musicians over the year under review.

The annual awards ceremony also features performances by various artistes on the night.