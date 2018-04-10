Amanda Jissih Honoured For Empowering Girls

The host of E-Talks on GHone TV, Amanda Jissih, has been honoured for her contributions towards women empowerment in Ghana.

Amanda has used her influence as a broadcaster over the years to highlight women and empowering young girls to be strong in whatever situation they find themselves in.

For that reason, she has been honoured by Neesimsug Ghana Foundation, to, among other objectives, celebrate and encourage her to continue supporting women in her endeavours.

It is also to help shape and inspire Ghanaian girls and women to aspire for greatness.

“We, hereby, make it known to all that the Neesimsung Ghana Foundation offers its sincerest congratulations to Amanda Jissih, TV and radio presenter in recognition of her active contribution to the voice of women and their role in media. She has put in utmost hard work and has proved to be completely devoted and absolutely committed towards the community and committed to the upliftment of the feminine image. We extend our best wishes and express our hope for the best as you continue your good work in future endeavour,” CEO of Neesimsug Ghana, Sylvia Woyongo, said in a citation to Amanda.

Neesimsug Ghana Foundation is a charity organisation that is deeply rooted in the belief that the Ghanaian woman deserves better. Its deep passion about the plight of women in the Ghanaian society is unmatched.

In effect, Neesimsug wants to encourage the Ghanaian woman to find her voice and strive for positions of power.

The organisation has honoured other women like Anita Erskine, Roselyn Ngissah and others, including Amanda.

Amanda Jissih is currently one of Ghana's celebrated female TV presenters. She is often described as a woman of different unique talents.

Apart from hosting E-Talk on GHone TV, she is also a radio presenter, an actress, musician and artiste manager. The honour is expected to push her to work extra hard.