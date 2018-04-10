Artists Meet At Goethe-Institut

Five artists who are participating in 'Stretched Terrains', a road-travel residency project from Nigeria to Senegal for Dak Art Biennial 2018, will on Friday, April 13 present their works through the Pecha Kucha format at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

Participating artists are Monsuru Olasunkanmi Alashe (Nigeria), Ray-Claver Agbo (Ghana), Dame Diongue (Senegal) and Gabriel Emmanuel Goller (Germany).

Ghanaian artists who will also present their works during the event are Fatric Bewong, Gideon Appah, Yaw Owusu and Adjo Kisser, while 'Stretched Terrains' curator Emeka Udemba (Germany) and Ghanaian artist / academic Bernard Akoi-Jackson will make presentations on Saturday April 14.

The project will examine diverse public spaces as communication zones of social, economic and political interaction / disruption, as it travels the approximately ten thousand kilometres round-trip across Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali and Senegal.

It embraces the diversity of practices and perspectives of contemporary art while permitting shared artistic interaction and negotiation. Indeed, the idea of engaging diverse locations and frequent re-location challenges the participants to reconsider work for new sites and audiences.

Pecha Kucha is a simple presentation format where one shows 20 images each for 20 seconds while simultaneously talking about the images as they advance. The presentation is being organised by Goethe-Institut Ghana, in collaboration with Pecha Kucha Ghana.