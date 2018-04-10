C.K. Mann To Be Buried July 14th In Takoradi

The late C.K. Mann will be buried on July 14, 2018 in Takoradi.

The family of the late musician made the announcement last Friday, April 6 at the C.K. Mann Park in Takoradi, where a one-week remembrance of the death of the musician was observed.

Although it was a day to mourn with family and friends, all who gathered had no option but to dance to the sounds of live band music.

Most of the musicians present performed and praised C.K. Mann for his immense contribution to the development of Ghanaian highlife music.

The musicians spotted at the ceremony included Gyedu Blay-Ambolley, Diana Hopeson, Lucky Mensah, Rex Omar, Bessa Simon, Ackabley, King Shabo, Kofi Kinaata, some representatives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO), among others.

In their various tributes, the musicians expressed shock about the sudden death of the colleague, describing his death as a big blow to the Ghanaian music industry.

According to them, they would always remember C.K. Mann for the role he played in promoting and sustaining highlife music in the country.

In his tribute, highlife musician Lucky Mensah described the late musician as a man who attained a legendary status in the music industry.

He revealed that when he decided to venture into music, it was C.K. Mann and other musicians like the late Paapa Yankson who served as mentors to his music career.

“I watched him and learned from him. He is my dad. My mom loved his songs and he is part of the people who mentored me, including Papa Yankson,” he added.

CK Mann, who is the producer of great highlife songs such as 'Adwoa Yankey', 'Mber Papa', 'Medo Wo', 'Araba Lucy', 'Wode A Ne Me', among others, was born in 1936 in Cape Coast.

By George Clifford Owusu