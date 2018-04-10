Steve Bedi, Sandra Huson, Others To Thrill Fans @ Accra Jazz Festival

This year's edition of an event dubbed 'Live In Accra Jazz Festival' will open at the Alliance Française in Accra with a concert by the National Symphony Orchestra, B-Tonic Singers and Gramophone Chorus on Saturday, April 14.

According to the organisers, other programmes lined up for the fifth edition of the festival include a workshop dubbed 'The Essence of Harmony', which will be moderated by the keyboard virtuoso Victor Dey from Tuesday, April 17 to Thursday, April 19.

On Saturday, April 21, saxophonist Steve Bedi and singer Sandra Huson will entertain fans, while a mid-week concert dubbed 'Cosmo Rave' will feature the Soul Groove Band, Kwesi Klutse, Rashid and other young musicians on Wednesday, April 25.

A 'Women's Lifestyle Expo' will host a fashion show on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 and a fair that will offer a platform which will showcase where women can find products and services for professional and family needs.

The festival will end with a concert on Saturday, April 28 by Mihi Mashingana (South Africa) and Dr Benjamin Boone (USA) together with the Victor Dey Quartet, who are set the delight jazz lovers with refreshing tunes.

French Embassy in Accra, Institut Français Ghana, Société General Ghana, Ibis Styles Hotel, Decathlon Ghana, Total Petroleum Ghana, Accra City Hotel, Wigal Solutions, Bollore Logistics and Pernod Ricard are supporting the festival.