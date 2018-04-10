DJ Awards 2018: Andy Dosty, DJ Black, Ohemaa Woyeje, DJ Wobete, Others Nominated

Nominees for the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards have been announced and DJs from The Multimedia Group received a total of 13 nominations in various categories.

Multimedia DJs, Andy Dosty, DJ Black of Joy FM, Adom FM’s DJ Awana, Adom FM's Radio DJ and producer, Papa Bills, DJ Wobete of Joy FM and Adom FM were all nominated for their hard work.

Host of mid-morning show, ‘Work and Happiness’ on Adom FM, Ohemaa Woyeje, was also nominated for the ‘Best Female Radio DJ of the year’.

Hitz FM’s DJ Franky 5, Adom FM’s longstanding DJs, Papa Bills and DJ Awana, all received nominations in 'Gospel DJ of the Year' category.

DJ Wobete was nominated for the 'Best Hiplife DJ of the Year' with DJ Icon of Hitz FM receiving a nomination for the 'Discovery of the Year' award.

DJ Wobete

Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty and host of “Daybreak Hitz” received three nominations - 'Best DJ – Greater Accra Region', 'Record Promoter of the Year', and 'Overall Best DJ of the Year'.

Host of Open House Party on Joy FM, DJ Black grabbed five nominations in the year's awards. He is in contention for the 'DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year', 'Best DJ Greater Accra Region', 'Scratch DJ of the Year', 'Best Male Radio DJ of the Year', and 'Overall Best DJ of the Year'.

Programs Director at Hitz FM and CEO of Slip Entertainment, Mark Okraku Mantey is up for a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) who promote Ghanaian music.

The Awards is an exciting annual program designed to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.