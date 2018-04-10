Late Daasebre Gyamenah Wife Cries For Help

The Wife of late legendary Hi-Life singer Daasebre Gyamenah; Amina Ibrahim (AI),has made a passionate appeal to the general public to support her financially.

Speaking on Adom TV's 'badwam' Monitored by Grace Afumwaa of Razzonline.com,Amina revealed that :

"My son was battling with a disease that got him paralyzed for the past four years. I've spent almost everything on me to get the life of my son normalized, although my husband died about two years ago, he hardly took care of us",

Amina who is the only surviving wife of the late legendary musician, affirmed that things have become extremely difficult in recent times leading to her ejection from the house she lived in.

In a very sorrowful mode, the wife of the 'Kokooko' hitmaker appealed to individual,organisations,musiga and other benevolent bodies to come to aid.

Daasebre Gyamenah shot to fame in 1999 with ‘kokooko’ which featured Lord Kenya. He died in 29 July, 2016.