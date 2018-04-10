modernghana logo

Adomonline.com | Dennis Adu
Video/Photo: Stonebwoy Meets Otumfuo, Dances Adowa At Manhyia Palace

Dancehall act and CEO of Bhim Nation, Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy, over the weekend, paid a courtesy call on the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Stonebwoy, in a video that surfaced online, was seen dancing Adowa, a popular Ghanaian dance.

According to reports, the ‘Hero’ hitmaker was part of a delegation from Zylofon Media which joined the Asantehene and his people to celebrate the Akwasidae, a festival observed by the people of Asanteman.

