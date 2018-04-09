New Photo: No More ‘Beef’ - Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy Pose Together In Latest ‘Reunion’ Photo

ModernGhana Entertainment has sighted a photo of dancehall musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale together indicating that there is no more quarrel between them.

The photo which has gone viral on social media was taken at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The entire Zylofon Media family including the Stonebwoy and Shatta, Becca, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar and the others, were in Kumasi over the weekend to join in celebrating this year’s Akwasidae Festival.

In the photo, the Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, is captured as the “unifier”.

Shatta Wale then has a hand raised up towards Stonebwoy in a “hi5” mode.

The two musicians are captured smiling brightly at each other.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for sometime now have been fighting over the title “dancehall king”.

Stonebwoy called Wale a “pig”, and Shatta Wale also called him a “one-legged cripple”.

This new photo means the two dancehall musicians are now good friends and label mates.

