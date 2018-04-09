Did Zylofon Music Miss Out On Signing NEWSKOOL Hip Hop King SK BOSS?

Hiphop NEWSKOOL King SK.BOSS was reported to be linked to Zylofon music few weeks ago but it sims we won't be seeing the name SK.BOSS on the 360 labels roster atleast not for now.

His highly anticipated single Love Over Hate (LOH) which dropped 1st March has taken over American digital distribution sites like ITunes, Amazon, Deezer, Spotify, IHeart radio & more.

With the official video dropping within the months one can't tell what twist, turn or supprises awaits but which ever label gets to have this international standard Hiphop music making artist is sure to start banking in big on that international market money at least is what our industry is fighting for or?

