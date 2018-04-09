Kumi Guitar entertains audience at maiden edition of 'Zylofon Studio' show (Videos)

Ghanaian Highlife Musician Kumi Guitar entertained audience at the maiden edition of Zylofon studio show which was held during the weekend.

The high-life king performed all his songs live and introduced his new single titled 'Light Soup'.

‘Zylofon Studio’ is a program designed to entertain and serve more exciting content to the growing performing arts audience. It also gives a platform to audience to interact with the artistes and also serves as an opportunity for them to perform their favorite songs .

The two hour program which is sponsored by Zylofon Cash starts from 8pm to 10pm every Saturday and aired live on Zylofon FM and Zylofon Tv.

According to the organizers who spoke to Attractivemustapha.com, Zylofon Studio seeks to celebrate Ghanaian music as well as other acts from different disciplines.

Latest Ghallywood and Nollywood Movies Watch the Latest Full Ghanaian and Nigerian Hotest Movies Online

Attractivemustapha.com